    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia has not yet joined BRICS: Saudi official source

    Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia's economy minister, said earlier this month the kingdom was still looking into the matter

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 06:30 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 06:30 PM

    Saudi Arabia is still considering an invitation to become a member of the BRICS bloc of countries after being asked to join by the group last year, a Saudi official source told Reuters.

    The source commented after South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday the kingdom had joined the grouping.

    "Saudi Arabia has not yet responded to the invitation to join BRICS. It is still under consideration," the Saudi official source said in a statement to Reuters.

    The group in August invited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Argentina and Ethiopia to join from Jan. 1, although Argentina signalled it would not take up the invitation in November.

    The expansion of the BRICS group, whose current members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, would give it additional economic heft and could also boost its declared ambition to become a champion of the Global South, helping reshuffle a world order it views as outdated.

    Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia's economy minister, earlier this month said the kingdom was still looking into the matter.

    Riyadh is weighing its options against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between the United States, China and Russia, and as the kingdom's warming ties with Beijing have caused concern in Washington.

    Fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member the UAE United Arab Emirates has said it had joined the bloc.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Saudi Arabia v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 30, 2024 South Korea players celebrate after the match
    South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
    South Korea will have only two days to recover after playing 120 minutes, with their quarter-final clash against Australia taking place on Friday
    A view shows vehicles driving on a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
    Saudi prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats
    Customers will have to register via a mobile app, get a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and respect monthly quotas with their purchases, document says
    Buildings are seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2017.
    Saudi new civil laws aim to boost investment
    Saudi leaders seek to woo billions of dollars in new capital to wean its economy off fossil fuels
    Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire, police say
    Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire: DB
    Two team leaders from Jubo Dal’s Dhaka South Unit, accompanied by local goons, set fire to the Benapole Express train following their leaders’ instructions, an official says

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps