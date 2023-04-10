Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest

The family of two Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank shared tearful eulogies on Sunday with a room full of weeping mourners, while their mother who was wounded remained in a coma.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, died on Friday when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman. Israeli forces are still trying to track the assailant down.

The sisters' father, Leo, broke down in tears as he spoke before the crowd that had gathered in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion for the funeral.

He evoked the Passover holiday now being celebrated and the story of the biblical exodus of Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom.