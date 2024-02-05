What is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’?

Groups backed by Iran have been waging attacks on Israeli and US targets since war erupted between its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel on Oct 7, a campaign that prompted US counterstrikes and fuelled fears of a wider escalation.

Three US servicemen were killed on Jan 28 in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, which the United States blamed on an Iran-backed militia. Washington has responded with airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria and Iraq.

Following are key groups involved in attacks.

THE ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ

An umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite Muslim armed groups close to Iran, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed an attack near the Syrian-Jordanian border around the same time US officials said their troops were targeted.

They have claimed more than 150 attacks on bases housing US forces in Syria and Iraq since October, leading to dozens of mostly minor injuries and drawing several rounds of US strikes in response.

Iranian-backed Shi'ite groups emerged as powerful players in Iraq after the 2003 US-led invasion, with tens of thousands of fighters.

Shi'ite armed groups played a leading role in battling the ultra-hardline Sunni Islamist Islamic State group, fighting as part of the Hashid Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

While members of these armed groups receive state salaries and are technically under the authority of the prime minister, they often operate outside the chain of command.

Those targeting US forces in recent months include Kataib Hezbollah and the Nujaba group, both of which are closely linked to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. Their arsenal includes explosive drones, rockets and ballistic missiles.

Their statements have declared their operations as part of an effort to "resist American occupation forces in Iraq and the region", and carried out in "response to the massacres" committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are designated terrorist organisations by the United States.