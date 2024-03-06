    বাংলা

    Hamas says it will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached

    Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt - but not Israel - are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group

    Published : 6 March 2024, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 06:00 AM

    The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.

    "We are showing the required flexibility in order to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement," Hamas added.

    Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt - but not Israel - are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

