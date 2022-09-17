Israel attacks Damascus airport, five soldiers killed, Syria says

Israel carried out an airstrike on Syria's Damascus International airport and other positions south of the capital, killing five soldiers and causing material damages, the ministry of defence said early on Saturday.

Syrian air defences intercepted the attack and managed to down most of the missiles, a ministry statement said.

There was no immediate confirmation if the strike has affected airport operations.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources said.