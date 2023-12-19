Israel pounds Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks

"Our position in support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip will remain until the end of the siege, the entry of food and medicine, and our support for the oppressed Palestinian people will remain continuous."

Announcing the naval operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Bahrain joint patrols would be held in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden which encompass a major East-West global shipping route. "This is an international challenge that demands collective action," he said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday it received information of a potential boarding attempt 17 miles west of Yemen's Aden port city, adding that the attack was unsuccessful and all crew were safe.

Some freight firms are rerouting around Africa.

Attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade through the Suez Canal, with some vessels re-routing to a much longer East-West route via the southern tip of Africa.

DEATHS MOUNT

In Gaza, Israel's latest missiles hit the southern Rafah area, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees have amassed in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens of others, according to local health officials.

Residents said they had to dig in the rubble with bare hands. "This is a barbarian act," said Mohammed Zurub.

Among the dead was Palestinian journalist Adel Zurub and several members of his family, medics said. That raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed to 97, according to the Hamas-run government media office.

Another strike killed 13 people and wounded about 75 in northern Jabalia, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra told Reuters.

One Jabalia resident, who asked not to be named, said he thought refugees were being punished for refusing to comply with Israeli orders to leave the area. "There is no food, no water, no medicine and no hospitals to take the wounded and patients too. People die in their homes and in the streets," he added.