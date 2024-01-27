Yemen's Houthi rebels escalate Red Sea attacks, hit Trafigura fuel tanker

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker operated on behalf of trading firm Trafigura.

Trafigura said a missile struck the fuel tanker Marlin Luanda as it transited the Red Sea. The tanker was carrying Russian naphtha purchased below the price cap in line with G7 sanctions, a Trafigura spokesperson said.

Firefighting equipment on board was being deployed to suppress and control a fire in one cargo tank on the starboard side, the company said in an emailed statement.

"We remain in contact with the vessel and are monitoring the situation carefully," it said, adding military ships were underway to provide assistance.

Attacks by Houthi rebels have primarily targeted container vessels moving through the Red Sea. Many oil tankers have kept using the route.