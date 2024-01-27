    বাংলা

    Yemen's Houthi rebels escalate Red Sea attacks, hit Trafigura fuel tanker

    Attacks by Houthi rebels have primarily targeted container vessels moving through the Red Sea. Many oil tankers have kept using the route

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 03:51 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 03:51 AM

    Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker operated on behalf of trading firm Trafigura.

    Trafigura said a missile struck the fuel tanker Marlin Luanda as it transited the Red Sea. The tanker was carrying Russian naphtha purchased below the price cap in line with G7 sanctions, a Trafigura spokesperson said.

    Firefighting equipment on board was being deployed to suppress and control a fire in one cargo tank on the starboard side, the company said in an emailed statement.

    "We remain in contact with the vessel and are monitoring the situation carefully," it said, adding military ships were underway to provide assistance.

    Attacks by Houthi rebels have primarily targeted container vessels moving through the Red Sea. Many oil tankers have kept using the route.

    Houthi rebels hit tanker carrying Russian naphtha for Trafigura

    Vitol-chartered tanker does U-turn in Red Sea following attack

    On Friday, vessel Free Spirit, chartered by Vitol to carry crude oil, did a U-turn before reaching the Gulf of Aden, shortly after the attack on the Marlin Luanda, according to data from LSEG.

    A representative for Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said they had received reports of vessels being struck in the Red Sea near Yemen's Aden and a fire breaking out aboard.

    The Houthi military spokesperson said naval forces carried out an operation targeting the "British" tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire to break out.

    UKMTO received a report of an incident approximately 60 nautical miles south east of Aden where "a vessel has been struck by a missile and remains on fire." Crew members were reportedly safe.

    "Coalition Warships are in attendance and supporting the vessel," UKMTO added.

    Ambrey also said it was aware of an incident 55 miles (88.5 kilometres) southeast of Aden where a fire broke out after a merchant vessel was hit by a "missile".

    Earlier, UKMTO reported an incident in which two missiles exploded in waters near a ship off the port of Aden and another one 60 nautical miles off Yemen's Hodeidah port.

    It was unclear if one of those vessels was the Marlin Luanda.

    The US military said in a statement it shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, adding there were no injuries or damage.

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels since Nov 19, in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. Some shipping companies have suspended transits through the Red Sea and taken much longer, costlier journeys around Africa.

    US and British warplanes, ships and submarines have launched dozens of retaliatory air strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mourners preform prayers in front of coffins of Houthi fighters killed in recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets, during their funeral in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2024.
    Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen
    The decision follows strikes by the United States and Britain, with support from other nations, against military targets of the Iran-aligned group
    Mourners preform prayers in front of coffins of Houthi fighters killed in recent U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets, during their funeral in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2024.
    Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen
    The Houthis have said their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel bombards Gaza
    Military cadets salute during a military funeral procession for Houthi fighters killed in recent U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2024.
    Iran, Hezbollah help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen
    Commanders from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Lebanon's Hezbollah group are on the ground in Yemen helping to direct and oversee Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
    A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of "Red Sea" and "Houthi attacks" words in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Houthis mistakenly target tanker carrying Russian oil
    According to the British maritime security, the vessel was mistakenly targeted based on outdated publicly available information linking the vessel to the UK

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps