Jordan says Israel is placing 'big impediments' to aid for Palestinians

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday Israel was placing many obstacles to the entry of aid into Gaza, worsening the plight of Palestinians there.

Safadi, speaking at a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, said the hurdles meant only 10 percent of the total needs of more than two million Gazans under siege were being covered.

"The reality now is that Israeli measures are preventing sufficient aid from arriving and only a fraction is being delivered," he said.