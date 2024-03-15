    বাংলা

    Hamas issues ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners

    The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the new Hamas position was based on "unrealistic demands"

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 06:52 AM

    Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the US which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

    Hamas said the initial release of Israelis would include women, children, elderly, and ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners, according to the proposal. The release of Israeli "female recruits" is included.

    The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the new Hamas position was based on "unrealistic demands."

    Egypt and Qatar have been trying to narrow differences between Israel and Hamas over what a ceasefire should look like as a deepening humanitarian crisis has one quarter of the population in the battered Gaza Strip facing famine.

    In February, Hamas received a draft proposal from Gaza truce talks in Paris which included a 40-day pause in all military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a ratio of 10 to one - a similar ratio to the new ceasefire proposal.

    Israel also rejected that draft proposal, citing its long-held goal of not ending the war until it destroyed Hamas. Hamas insists an agreement should end the war.

    According to the latest proposal, Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, and that a deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage.

    The group said all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan.

    Late on Thursday, Hamas said it presented to mediators a comprehensive vision of a truce based on stopping what it calls Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, providing relief and aid, the return of displaced Gazans to their homes, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

    With the war now in its sixth month, the UN has warned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza are on the brink of famine and global pressure has been growing on Israel to allow more access for aid.

    The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli towns on Oct 7 that left 1,200 people killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

    Since then, Israel's air, sea and ground assault on Gaza has killed more than 31,000 people and wounded over 71,500, according to Gaza health authorities.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Israeli soldier handles ammunition, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 1, 2024.
    Italy arms exports to Israel continued despite block, minister says
    Under Italian law, arms exports are banned to countries that are waging war and those deemed to be violating international human rights
    Palestinian man Ismail Al-Khlout reads the Quran as he waits to break his fast while sitting on the rubble of his house, which was destroyed during Israel's military offensive as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024.
    Gaza's displaced break their Ramadan fast with canned food in the rubble
    Most Gaza residents eat only at communal soup kitchens for their Ramadan iftar meal, where only 35 pots of food are available every day
    A Palestinian holds uncooked pasta at the site of an Israeli strike on an aid warehouse, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip March 14, 2024.
    Israeli strikes kill at least 29 Gazans awaiting aid, say Palestinian officials
    Israel denies obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and blames aid agencies for delays
    An airplane drops aid over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 13, 2024.
    Israel says it will 'flood' Gaza with aid
    After more than five months of war in Gaza, aid agencies have warned that the area's 2.3 million population face a growing risk of famine

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman