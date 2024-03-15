Hamas issues ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the new Hamas position was based on "unrealistic demands."

Egypt and Qatar have been trying to narrow differences between Israel and Hamas over what a ceasefire should look like as a deepening humanitarian crisis has one quarter of the population in the battered Gaza Strip facing famine.

In February, Hamas received a draft proposal from Gaza truce talks in Paris which included a 40-day pause in all military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a ratio of 10 to one - a similar ratio to the new ceasefire proposal.