Saudi snitching app turns citizens into social media police

Around the world, similar apps have given rise to a wave of digital vigilantism - from tools that let people tip off the police to speeding drivers to breaches of COVID-19 rules.

They are often controversial.

In South Africa, WhatsApp chat groups that double up as neighbourhood watches have been criticised for being racist, while in India, so-called cyber volunteers recruited by the government go after online content that they deem to be illegal or anti-national.

FEAR AND DUTY

In Saudi Arabia, it is not the first time that an app disseminated by the government has drawn criticism from human rights groups, despite official claims that the tools are simply aimed at making everyday tasks easier and safer.

The Tawakalna app – meaning "in God we trust" in Arabic - originated as Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 tracing tool.

Now, it includes a reporting feature that lets citizens submit complaints, for example about suspected construction violations, rights campaigners said.

Another app, Balagh invites people to report corrupt government employees and commercial violations, but is sometimes used to settle personal vendettas, they added.

The Absher app is used by Saudis who sponsor foreign laborers to give permission for their employees to leave the country, but critics say it often serves to constrain the free movement of workers living in the kingdom.

According to a 2019 HRW report, employers can do this by issuing exit and entry visas with specific dates or by controlling their exit visas.

The app was launched in 2015 when women needed the approval of their male guardians to travel, giving men an easy way to control their female relatives' movements.

Convincing ordinary Saudis to spy and snitch on each other is often framed as a national duty, said Taha Alhajji, a legal consultant for the European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights.

"The other method is fear: If someone knows of a violation and does not report it, then they're a party to that violation. The person covering up a crime is considered an accomplice."

'FOLLOWED EVERYWHERE'

The verdicts against Shehab and Qahtani have shaken Saudi Arabia's activist community and sent a chill through the country's digital spaces, activists said.

Since Shehab was sentenced, social media users have pored over her personal accounts and those belonging to her family, digging up old posts in an effort to discredit her.

One user shared comments posted by her parents, tagging the Twitter accounts of Kollona Amn and the state security agency (PSS), according to screenshots.