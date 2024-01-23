Risk of 'pockets of famine' in Gaza, World Food Programme says

The World Food Programme said on Tuesday that very little food assistance has made it beyond southern Gaza since the start of the conflict and that the risk of pockets of famine in the Palestinian enclave remained.

Israel's offensive launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct 7 has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population and caused acute shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

At least 25,295 people in Gaza have been killed, according to Palestinian authorities, with thousands more feared buried under the rubble of a coastal strip largely laid to waste.

"It's difficult to get into the places where we need to get to in Gaza, especially in northern Gaza," said Abeer Etefa, WFP spokesperson for the Middle East.