Iran executions amount to 'state sanctioned killing': UN rights chief

The UN human rights chief said that the death penalty was being weaponised by Iran's government to strike fear into the population and stamp out dissent, saying the executions amounted to "state sanctioned killing".

"The weaponisation of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights – such as those participating in or organising demonstrations - amounts to state sanctioned killing," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said, adding that the executions violated international human rights law.