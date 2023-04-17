    বাংলা

    Saudi to unilaterally release detainees to Yemen following prisoner swap

    The move follows three days of simultaneous detainee exchanges between the warring parties in Yemen's conflict

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 07:29 AM

    Saudi Arabia on Monday will release a number of detainees to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, in a unilateral move that follows three days of simultaneous detainee exchanges between the warring parties in Yemen's conflict.

    A three-day operation overseen by the ICRC to return nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict ended on Sunday, a significant confidence-building measure amid peace talks between Saudi envoys and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

    The Houthis' deputy foreign minister on Twitter said 104 Yemenis being held in Saudi Arabia would on Monday be released outside of that main prisoner exchange deal.

    Warring parties agreed at negotiations in Switzerland last month to free 887 detainees and to meet again in May to discuss further releases.

    Negotiators had hoped for an "all for all" deal involving all remaining detainees during talks, the latest in a series of meetings that led to releases of prisoners in 2022 and 2020 under a UN-mediated deal known as the Stockholm Agreement.

    ICRC planes carried the released detainees between six cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia over the three-day release.

    "Any respite for an exhausted population, including through release operations like these, is something to be supported. But ultimately, only a political solution will end the suffering in Yemen", said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's regional director.

    Yemen's conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

    A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa in 2014.

    Riyadh and Tehran last month agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016, raising hopes that Yemen's peace process would see progress.

    A Saudi delegation on Thursday concluded peace talks in Sanaa with the Houthi movement, whose top negotiator said talks had made progress and further discussions would be held to iron out remaining differences.

    RELATED STORIES
    The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, Apr 9, 2023. Saba News Agency /Handout via REUTERS
    Saudi, Omani envoys hold peace talks with Houthi leaders
    The envoys met with the head of Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, in Sanaa's presidential palace
    People enjoy the view from a hill overlooking Sanaa as Yemenis live the atmosphere of Ramadan while enjoying a relative calm, the longest stretch in an eight-year civil war, under a UN-brokered truce deal that lapsed in October but had largely held, in Sanaa, Yemen Apr 2, 2023.
    Saudi, Omani envoys arrive in Sanaa for peace talks
    The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left 80% of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid
    A military helicopter, operated by the Houthis, flies over Sanaa, Yemen Sept 21, 2022 for the first time since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen and controlled the country's airspace in 2015.
    Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa
    The move signals that regional rifts are easing after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore relations last month
    Number of Bangladeshi pilgrims who died in Saudi bus accident climbs to 18
    18 Bangladeshis among the dead in Saudi crash
    A total of 47 passengers were on the bus, of which 34 were from Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp