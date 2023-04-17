Saudi to unilaterally release detainees to Yemen following prisoner swap

Saudi Arabia on Monday will release a number of detainees to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, in a unilateral move that follows three days of simultaneous detainee exchanges between the warring parties in Yemen's conflict.

A three-day operation overseen by the ICRC to return nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict ended on Sunday, a significant confidence-building measure amid peace talks between Saudi envoys and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

The Houthis' deputy foreign minister on Twitter said 104 Yemenis being held in Saudi Arabia would on Monday be released outside of that main prisoner exchange deal.