    বাংলা

    Israeli protests over judicial overhaul continue despite Netanyahu's pause

    Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 03:37 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 03:37 AM

    Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul showed no sign of abating on Saturday, despite its suspension by the embattled premier this week, as tens of thousands took to the streets to demand it be scrapped entirely.

    Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.

    "We don’t believe anything that comes out of Bibi's (Netanyahu) mouth. We believe it’s just a political stunt aimed at stopping the protest," said Emanuel Keller, 30, at a protest outside the Israeli presidential residence hosting the talks.

    One of the main points of contention is the ruling coalition's push for more power in appointing judges, including to the Supreme Court.

    Critics see the government's drive as a threat to the court's independence and an attempt at a legal coup. Proponents say it is seeking a less elitist, interventionist bench.

    Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges he denies, says reforms are needed to balance the branches of government. His Likud party and political allies in the far-right have been calling on their political base to stage counter demonstrations.

    Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.

    "We're going to win because this is not something that we can live with. We cannot live in a state that is not democratic," said Limor Moyal, at the Tel Aviv demonstration.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view shows women wearing red clothes during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 18, 2023.
    Israelis protest against planned judicial overhaul
    Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul has sparked concern at home and abroad
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023.
    Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul
    Netanyahu said the crisis required all sides to act responsibly, while the United States welcomed his action
    Fire burns as people attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023.
    Israeli president urges halt to judicial overhaul
    Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul "for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility”
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain March 24, 2023.
    Netanyahu sacks minister who opposed judicial overhaul
    The minister is sacked after he said the government should delay moving forward with a highly-contested plan to overhaul the country's judicial system

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan