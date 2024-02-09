Israeli army 'peeling back' Khan Younis, believes Hamas Gaza chief is there

Israeli forces are "peeling back" Hamas infrastructure in Khan Younis, more than two months after entering the Gaza Strip's main southern city, and believe the Palestinian faction's Gaza chief is hiding there, a senior military officer said on Thursday.

Progress in Khan Younis has prompted Israel to describe Rafah, further to the south and abutting Gaza's border with Egypt, as next in line for a ground sweep by troops and tanks.

The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million million people are now sheltering in the area, since being displaced from elsewhere in four months of fighting, afraid they are next in the line of fire.

The situation in Rafah - after Khan Younis, the biggest southern city - is also being watched by Cairo, which has ruled out allowing any refugee influx across the fence into its Sinai peninsula.

A senior Israeli military officer said Khan Younis operations to destroy Hamas, and retrieve any hostages who might be held there, would continue "whether it will take two hours, or two days, or two weeks or two months - or even more".