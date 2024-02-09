Israel launches new air strikes in Gaza after Biden criticism

Israeli forces carried out deadly air strikes on Gaza on Friday, hours after US President Joe Biden described the military response to the Oct 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian territory's ruling Hamas movement as "over the top".

Israel pressed on with its bombing campaign as diplomats sought to salvage ceasefire talks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal that also envisaged the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

The United States hopes to secure a pause in fighting before Israel carries out a threatened ground assault on the southern city of Rafah, where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are sheltering near the border with Egypt.

Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in the latest air strikes, including eight in Rafah, the last refuge for many Gazans displaced as Israeli's offensive advanced southwards through the narrow coastal enclave.

Salem El-Rayyes, a Palestinian freelance journalist living at a camp for displaced people, said children were among those killed when an Israeli missile slammed into a house in an area nearby.