Israeli military says it killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory, and has also been housing displaced civilians.

"Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment," the military said in a statement.