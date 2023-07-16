    বাংলা

    Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, office says

    The Israeli prime minister was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for suspected dehydration

    Reuters
    Published : 16 July 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 06:50 AM

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in additional medical tests he underwent following his admission for suspected dehydration, his office said.

    Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said.

    In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

    Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday.

