Saudis open airspace to more flights serving Israel

Opening Saudi airspace to flights to and from Israel was a focus of US President Joe Biden's tour of the countries, which do not have formal ties, last month. Riyadh agreed in principle. Israel said implementation could take weeks or more.

Air Seychelles said it "became the first airline to receive permission from the Saudi Arabian authorities to overfly their territory", with Wednesday evening's Tel Aviv to Mahe flight.

The new route "means a reduction in fuel burn between 500kg-1000kg per flight (and that) the aircraft can now carry an additional 20 passengers per flight," it said in a statement.

"The Saudi air traffic controllers were extremely helpful and allowed us to navigate with optimal conditions for passenger comfort," the airline quoted the flight's captain as saying.

On Thursday, a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv used Saudi airspace, according to aviation website flightradar24. There was no immediate comment from Cathay.