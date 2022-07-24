Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants in a pre-dawn gun battle in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of two men and said six more were wounded in the clash at a house in the Palestinian city of Nablus. The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two dead as its members.

Israel security forces on an apparent arrest raid outside the house of a