June 08, 2024

Israel rescues four hostages in Gaza; Palestinians say 50 dead in Israeli assault

The hostages were kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly raid on Israeli towns and villages on Oct 7

Israel rescues 4 hostages, Palestine says 50 dead in assault
Family members of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly Oct 7 attack by Hamas, walk towards a medical center after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel Jun 8, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 05:20 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 05:20 PM

