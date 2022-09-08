Iran has enough uranium near weapons-grade for a bomb, IAEA report shows

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have made only stuttering progress towards reviving the deal, which would take the many advanced centrifuges Iran is now using offline since the deal only allowed it to enrich with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

A revived deal would also slash its stock of uranium enriched to various levels, currently roughly four tonnes, back to within the deal's cap of 202.8 kg.

"NO PROGRESS"

One stumbling block in those talks, however, has been Iran's continued failure to explain the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites. Iran has been calling at the talks for the IAEA's years-long investigation into the issue to be scrapped.

Western powers and the IAEA, however, say Iran has a duty to clear up the issue as a signatory of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the issue has nothing to do with the 2015 deal.

"The Director General is increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the Agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period and, therefore, that there has been no progress towards resolving them," a second IAEA report also issued on Wednesday said.