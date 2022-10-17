Iran prison fire death toll rises as protests rage

Families of some political detainees took to social media to call on the authorities to ensure their safety at Evin, which in 2018 was blacklisted by the US government for "serious human rights abuses".

The protests sparked by Amini's death a month ago have turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.

Protests resumed early on Monday in Yazd and several other cities. The widely followed activist Tasvir1500 Twitter account carried a video showing people setting fire in the streets and calling for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

Iran has deployed the Basij militia, voluntary military troops which have been at the forefront of repressing popular unrest, but they have failed to contain the protests.

The elite Revolutionary Guards, who have not taken part in the crackdown, began military exercises on Monday.