    বাংলা

    Northern part of damaged Beirut grain silos collapses

    The huge explosion at the port on Aug 4, 2020, killed more than 220 people and gutted the grain silos, leaving wheat and corn spilling out in the sun

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2022, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 06:28 AM

    The northern section of the grain silos damaged two years ago by a blast at the Beirut port collapsed early on Tuesday after warnings the structure was leaning too far to stay up.

    The crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront, the LBCI television station reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    The huge explosion at the port on Aug 4, 2020, killed more than 220 people and gutted the northern section of the grain silos, leaving wheat and corn spilling out in the sun.

    Recently, a fire had been smouldering in the silos for weeks, which officials said was the result of summer heat igniting fermenting grain left rotting.

    Part of the structure collapsed on July 31 and another section fell on Aug 4, the second anniversary of the blast.

    On Sunday, the health ministry said dust samples from around the port showed that the air contained high amounts of common mould, which would not be dangerous unless inhaled in large quantities over a long period of time.

    RELATED STORIES
    Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void
    Turkey doubles Russian oil imports
    Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade
    Gaza family destitute after father killed in air strike
    Gaza family destitute after father killed in air strike
    The father of two children was among the 49 people killed during two days of airstrikes and rocket fire that started on Aug 5
    Landslide hits Shia shrine in Iraq, killing at least four
    Landslide kills 4 in Iraq
    Rescue workers pull out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide
    At least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites
    32 killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites
    The bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher