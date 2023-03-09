US-led Iraq war ushered in years of chaos and conflict

The 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq was meant to topple a dictator who had inflicted reckless wars and economic misery on his fellow Iraqis, and then to usher in a thriving democracy.

Instead, Iraqis faced years of upheaval and chaos.

A devastating insurgency, first by Saddam Hussein loyalists and then by al Qaeda, was followed by a sectarian civil war and later the rise of Islamic State, which occupied a third of the country and slaughtered thousands.

Here is a look at some of the violence, including suicide bombings and beheadings, that has plagued Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer and key US ally, since the 2003 war.

* March 20, 2003 - US-led forces invade Iraq from Kuwait to oust Saddam Hussein. The attack crushes the Iraqi military and chases Saddam from power in a span of weeks.

* April 9, 2003 - US troops seize Baghdad. Saddam goes into hiding. Lawlessness emerges in Baghdad and elsewhere.

* May 1, 2003 - President George W Bush declares that “the United States and our allies have prevailed” in Iraq. As he spoke aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, a banner behind him stated, “Mission Accomplished.”

* May 23, 2003 - Coalition Provisional Authority head Paul Bremer disbands Iraq's army and intelligence services, sending hundreds of thousands of angry armed men into the streets.