Yazidis, led by Nobel winner, sue French cement maker over ISIS support

Hundreds of Yazidi-Americans, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, filed a lawsuit against French cement maker Lafarge on Thursday, accusing it of conspiring to provide material support to a campaign of violence by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Represented by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and former veteran US diplomat Lee Wolosky, the Yazidis - who are all US citizens - and their families are survivors of Islamic State violence that started when the Islamist militants targeted the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northern Iraq in 2014.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, Lafarge "aided and abetted ISIS's acts of international terrorism and conspired with ISIS and its intermediaries, they must pay compensation to the survivors."