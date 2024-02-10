    বাংলা

    Body of Gaza girl, ambulance team trapped under Israeli fire found after 12 days

    The six-year-old girl who had begged rescuers to send help after being trapped by Israeli military fire, was found along with the bodies of her five family members and two ambulance workers

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 11:37 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 11:37 AM

    Relatives found the body on Saturday of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who had begged Gaza rescuers to send help after being trapped by Israeli military fire, along with the bodies of five of her family members and two ambulance workers who had gone to save her.

    The Palestine Red Crescent Society accused Israel of deliberately targeting the ambulance it sent to rescue Hind Rajab after she had spent hours on the phone to dispatchers begging for help with the sound of shooting echoing around.

    "The occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the site to rescue Hind," the Red Crescent said in a statement.

    Israel's military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Red Crescent statement.

    Family members found Hind's body along with those of her uncle and aunt and their three children still in a car near a roundabout in the Tel al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

    Another of Hind's uncles, Sameeh Hamadeh, said the car was peppered with bullet holes.

    The plight of Hind, revealed in harrowing audio clips of her terrified conversation with rescue workers 12 days ago, underlined the impossible conditions for civilians in the face of Israel's four-month assault on Gaza.

    The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

    Israel's military has since overrun most of the tiny Palestinian enclave under an intense bombardment in a conflict that has killed nearly 28,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

    During the course of the war, the Israeli military has said it takes steps to avoid civilian casualties. It has faced strong international criticism over the toll of dead and injured.

    The audio clips released by the Red Crescent earlier this month recorded a call to dispatchers that was first made by Hind's teenage cousin Layan Hamadeh, saying an Israeli tank was approaching before shots rang out and she screamed.

    Believed to be the only survivor, Hind stayed on the line for three hours with dispatchers, who tried to soothe her as they prepared to send an ambulance.

    "Come and get me," Hind was heard crying desperately in another audio recording. "I'm so scared, please come."

    After deciding it was safe to approach the area, the dispatchers sent an ambulance with two crew, Youssef Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoon.

    Contact was soon lost with both the ambulance team and Hind, leaving their families, colleagues and many around the world concerned about their fate.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian woman reacts after her son was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palistinian Islamist group Hamas, at the European hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 18, 2024.
    Israeli drones attack hospital in Gaza
    Nearby in the same city, Israeli tanks are also approaching Gaza's biggest remaining functioning hospital
    RAF Typhoon aircraft is pictured at RAF Akrotiri following its return after striking military targets in Yemen during the U.S.-led coalition operation, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024.
    Yemen's Houthis vow strong response after new US strike
    The US strikes have added to concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war
    A nurse attends to a dengue patient at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
    Dengue: no deaths in first daily count of 2024
    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 26 cases were in Dhaka, while 59 were outside the capital
    Palestinian police officers walk at the commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom, as Israel ends a ban on exports from Gaza, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    New Gaza crossing opens for aid truck inspections: Red Crescent Official
    Since aid deliveries began on Oct 20, supplies entering Gaza from Egypt have had to loop south from Rafah to be inspected at the Al-Awja-Nitzana crossing

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps