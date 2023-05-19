Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Iran on Friday executed three men it said were implicated in the deaths of three members of its security forces during last year’s anti-government protests, the country's judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, said the judiciary in a statement on Twitter, adding that they had "martyred" two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer on Nov. 16.

Amnesty International said the men's fast-tracked trial was flawed and used "torture-tainted 'confessions'".

Iran denies that confessions are extracted under torture.