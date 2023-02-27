Toxic smog: Iran criticised for winter 'air pollution catastrophe'

Iranian environmental experts and local media attributed the high particulate levels in part to the increased burning of mazut.

Boyd and other environmental analysts and academics have criticised Iranian authorities for what they consider weak rules governing industrial and vehicle emissions, and poor enforcement of air-quality-related laws and regulations, such as the 2017 Clean Air Law to prevent air and noise pollution.

For example, the UN rapporteur said Iran's interior ministry had last month considered weakening its air quality standards to ensure schools remained open after several closures in the preceding weeks due to high pollution levels.

"This is a completely inappropriate response to this crisis," Boyd said in a video call.

Boyd also said it was "ironic" that Iran was facing natural gas shortages - given its vast oil and gas reserves – as the country exports more fossil fuels.

Iran's Department of Environment did not respond to requests for comment. Authorities in Iran have historically blamed US sanctions for a lack of state spending on environmental issues.

FULL HOSPITALS

Hospitals in Tehran have been reporting full capacity at emergency wards, and, in January, a spokesperson for the city's emergency services told ISNA that about 18% of new patients in the previous months suffered from respiratory or heart problems.

The spokesperson was reported as saying that more people were arriving with air pollution-related ailments as the smog worsened.

"I have been in and out of hospitals for three weeks with chronic nausea and dizziness," Saeed, the 35-year-old owner of a technology company, said via text messages from his home in Tehran. He asked for his surname to be withheld for fear of reprisals from authorities.

Saeed said he had been diagnosed with a lung infection from inhaling polluted air, having spent an entire month's salary on X-rays and blood tests.

"I couldn't go to work for 21 days and lost a lot of money and time," he said, noting he had been strongly advised against leaving the house while he recovered.

A dense city of more than 18 million people, Tehran is particularly vulnerable to smog due to its high altitude and the surrounding Alborz mountains that trap polluted air.

Winter temperatures can exacerbate the problem as cold air prevents the smog from rising.

A 2018 World Bank report called Tehran's air "among the most polluted in the world", and noted improving the problem would not be simple with increasing population growth, industrial development and urbanisation, and fuel consumption.

Death and illness caused by air pollution are estimated to cost Iran $2.6 billion a year, the World Bank found - but the figure does not take into account things like reduced agricultural productivity or lost school days.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, the number of deaths attributed to sustained exposure to PM2.5 particles rose by at least 87% compared to the previous year, a health ministry official told ISNA in November. The exact number of deaths was not reported.

Vahid Hosseini, who was the managing director of Tehran's Air Quality Control Company from 2013 to 2018, said that while air pollution in Tehran was bad previously, the burning of mazut was making the situation unsustainable and the capital risked becoming unliveable.

"People are dying prematurely by the thousands and mortality and morbidity is high," said Hosseini, now an associate professor of sustainable energy engineering at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS?

Last year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution declaring access to a healthy environment - including clear air - a human right.

More than 160 countries voted in favour of the non-legally binding resolution, but eight nations abstained, including China, Russia and Iran.