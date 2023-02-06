    বাংলা

    Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded: senior health official

    As many as 237 have been killed and 639 injured, according to an aide of the country's health minister

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 06:44 AM

    A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

    "The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.

    "No official numbers yet ... but dozens reported dead and hundreds injured, many trapped under the rubble," the force, known as the White Helmets, said in a Twitter message, Syrian civil defence in rebel-held northwestern Idlib said earlier.

    Many buildings in the affected areas had already suffered damage in fighting during Syria's nearly 12-year-long civil war.

    A video clip posted on the White Helmets' Twitter page shows images of a rubble-strewn street, with the poster saying homes were "totally destroyed".

    He added, "The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin and there is no electricity at all," referring to a city that is about 5 km (3 miles) distant from Turkey's southern border.

