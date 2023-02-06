Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded: senior health official

A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.

"No official numbers yet ... but dozens reported dead and hundreds injured, many trapped under the rubble," the force, known as the White Helmets, said in a Twitter message, Syrian civil defence in rebel-held northwestern Idlib said earlier.