Israel's enemies see opportunity in its crisis

The subject was discussed at a three-hour meeting last week involving a senior commander from Iran's Quds Force, the arm of its Revolutionary Guards that funnels military support to Tehran's allies, two Iranian security officials and officials from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, an Iranian diplomat said.

After concluding that the crisis had already weakened Israel, they agreed they should refrain from any "direct interference", believing this could give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chance to shift blame to foreign adversaries.

A Hamas source declined to comment on the account, saying there are ongoing discussions between Hamas, Iran and the Quds Force "over the whole situation and to discuss ways to upgrade the work of resistance".

Iran's foreign ministry and the Guards' public relations office could not be immediately reached for comment.

HEZBOLLAH ON PATROL

The upheaval marks one of the most serious domestic crises since Israel was established in 1948, ushering in decades of conflict with Arab countries and Palestinians who want to establish a state in territory occupied by Israel.

Israel's parliament on Monday ratified a first bill of the judicial overhaul, limiting the powers of the country's Supreme Court, prompting more protests by Israelis who see the moves as a menace to their democracy.

The divisions have seeped into the Israeli military, which has fought numerous conflicts with Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Palestinian factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both backed by Iran.

Israeli protest leaders have said thousands of volunteer reservists could abstain from duty if the government stays the course, and former senior military officials have warned that Israel's war-readiness could be at risk.

A video shared on social media on Tuesday showed elite fighters from Hezbollah mounting a rare patrol directly at the fenced Lebanese border with Israel, according to a Lebanese source familiar with the deployment.

The source said the patrol along the rugged frontier, where tensions have been running high of late, had nothing to do with events in Israel. Hezbollah's media office declined to comment.

The source said however that Hezbollah officials have discussed the crisis in detail at the highest levels. The group views the crisis as a development to be exploited in the future, the source added.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday the Israeli military "is combat-ready and will remain combat-ready" despite the protesting reservists, whom he accused of trying to "put a gun to the head of the government".