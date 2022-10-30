Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

    বাংলা

    Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

    The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

    Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.

    A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage in East Baghdad causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.

