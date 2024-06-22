Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israel pounds Gaza, killing dozens, as fighting rages

Palestinian health officials said at least 45 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Friday

Israel pounds Gaza, killing dozens, as fighting rages
A woman and a girl react following an Israeli strike that hit a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Al-Mawasi area in western Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 11:41 AM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 11:41 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Read More
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More