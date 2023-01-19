    বাংলা

    Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

    The European Union would ‘shoot itself in the foot’ by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM

    Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said.

    "We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organisation whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran's security. Steps taken by the European Parliament to list the organisation as terrorist are in a way a shot in the foot of Europe itself," Iran's foreign minister said.

    On Wednesday the European Parliament called for the EU to list the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation, blaming it for the repression of domestic protesters and the supply of drones to Russia's military engaged in Ukraine.

    Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained over flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

    The European Parliament condemned the crackdown on protesters by Iran's security forces, which include the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, as "brutal".

    "It is necessary to respect mutual security in the world of diplomacy and increase mutual trust instead of following the language of threats and unfriendly actions. In any case of a terrorist listing, Iran will take reciprocal measures," Amirabdollahian said.

    Iran and world powers, including EU members France and Germany, have engaged in negotiations since 2021 to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, with discussions in a stalemate since September.

    RELATED STORIES
    Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan is vying for third decade in power in elections that will be held no later than June.
    What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections
    The presidential and parliamentary elections mark the biggest political challenge yet for Erdogan, who has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy, and low interest rates
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the families of the security forces killed during the Iran's protests, in Tehran, Iran, December 9, 2022.
    Raisi unyielding in defence of clerical rule
    While the 2021 election victory strengthened Iran's hardliners, President Raisi has pledged to continue violent crackdown on unrest
    Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in a main square in Tel Aviv, Israel January 14, 2023.
    Israelis rally against Netanyahu legal reforms
    Critics say the proposed reforms would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's courts system of credibility
    Credit:
    Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians after being attacked
    The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of two men, aged 23 and 24, near the city of Jenin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher