Israeli settlers have high hopes after Netanyahu election win

High atop a rocky hill in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers exhilarated by a resounding right-wing election triumph surveyed a landscape dotted with Palestinian villages, scouting new spots to put down roots.

The Nov 1 ballot saw Religious Zionism, a hard-line settler party, soar to third place in parliament, positioning it as a potential powerful partner in Benjamin Netanyahu's likely coalition. Negotiations started on Sunday and could take weeks.

But among ideological settlers who see themselves as pioneers redeeming Biblical heartland promised by God, hopes are already high for budgets, construction and infrastructure to keep their enterprise thriving.

"Our expectations are great," said Daniella Weiss, a veteran settler who led the tiny scouting mission. "This government is better for the Jews than it is for the Arabs. That's the name of the game."

Weiss described the election results as a revolution. "As a person heading a settlement movement, it's a victory," she said. "I have no doubt there will be acceleration in development of the settlements."

Most world powers deem settlements built in the territory Israel seized in the 1967 war as illegal under international law and their expansion as an obstacle to peace, since they eat away at land the Palestinians claim for a future state.

With peace talks establishing for such state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem dormant since 2014, and with no sign of their revival, Netanyahu's likely government has simply darkened an already bleak Palestinian view.

"There will be an increase in settlement activity and that will close the door for any political solution," said Wasel Abu Youssef of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).