    Two killed in police helicopter crash in southern Turkey

    The helicopter crashed near Kartal village in Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, an official said

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 09:29 AM

    A police helicopter crashed in southern Turkey late on Saturday, killing 2 police officers and injuring one, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on social media platform X.

    The helicopter took off from Hatay airport and was heading to Gaziantep airport, Yerlikaya said, adding that it lost contact at 10:29 pm (1949 GMT).

    The helicopter crashed near Kartal village in Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said, without commenting on the cause of the crash.

    The injured personnel, a technician, is under treatment in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement.

