    বাংলা

    Two dead and 25 injured in Iran's Kermanshah following protests

    Law enforcers say they were not involved in the killings at the protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman arrested by moral police who died in custody

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 10:03 AM

    Two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency.

    "Unfortunately, two people were murdered in yesterday's riots in Kermanshah. We are certain this was done by anti-revolutionary elements because the victims were killed by weapons not used by the security apparatus," Shahram Karami said.

    The prosecutor added 25 people, including protesters, security forces and bystanders, were injured during the protests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protests flare across Iran in violent unrest over woman's death
    Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
    The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody has unleashed a flood of simmering anger over numerous issues
    Five killed in Iran during protests over death in custody: rights group
    5 die in Iran protests over death of woman
    Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police
    Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit
    Iran president repeats call for nuke deal guarantees
    Tehran would be serious about reviving the nuclear deal if there were guarantees the US would not again withdraw from it, Raisi said
    Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest - social media
    Fury grows in Iran over woman who died after hijab arrest
    Mahsa Amini, 22, died after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran earlier in the week

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher