How name dropping Lionel Messi saved an Israeli grandmother from Hamas

"I’m from where Messi is from," 90-year-old Esther Cunio told the two masked Palestinian gunmen who moments earlier invaded her home in southern Israel.

It was the morning of Oct 7 and Hamas was carrying out its killing spree in communities near the Gaza border, including in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Cunio, who was born in Argentina, was living.

She spoke about the horrifying encounter in a new documentary about the Hamas rampage that focuses on the Latino-Israeli community called "Voces Del 7 De Octubre - Latino Stories of Survival".