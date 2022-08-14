    বাংলা

    Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

    Israeli authorities and witnesses described the incident as a suspected Palestinian attack

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2022, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 05:09 AM

    A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli authorities and witnesses said, describing the incident as a suspected Palestinian attack.

    The assailant fled the scene in Jerusalem's Old City, which houses sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital - a status not recognised internationally.

    The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as Jews were leaving Western Wall rites marking the end of the Sabbath.

    "Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religious," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would "restore calm".

    RELATED STORIES
    Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker
    Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker
    'The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed', hardline Kayhan newspaper wrote
    Events following Iran's fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
    Events following Iran's fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
    Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini deemed Rushdie's 1988 novel, 'The Satanic Verses' , blasphemous to Islam and issued the death edict - or fatwa
    Saudi man with suspected links to terror attack that killed Bangladeshis blows himself up in Jeddah
    Saudi terrorism suspect blows himself up in Jeddah
    He was wanted in connection with a 2015 bombing that killed four Bangladeshis in the kingdom
    In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims
    In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims
    In the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, damaged cars and buildings left little doubt of the force of the blasts that hit the area for the first time on Saturday, when many people were outside

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher