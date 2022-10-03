Australia to rescue families of Islamic State fighters from Syria

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Monday that there are around 40 Australian children living in a camp in Syria, and some of their mothers were tricked and married off to Islamic State fighters when they were very young.

"When they come back to Australia, I think it's going to be very important that the children in particular receive counselling," Plibersek said on Channel 7 television.

"But I think for everybody involved, there will be an ongoing expectation that our security and intelligence agencies will stay in contact with them and monitor them," she said.

Australia first rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Islamic State fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019, but has held off repatriating any others until now.