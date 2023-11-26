'Can't find words', Israeli families welcome second group of hostages

EXCHANGE

More than 100 people were killed during the attack on the kibbutz, located a few kilometres from the security fence with Gaza that was breached by Hamas gunmen in the early hours of Oct 7, and the kibbutz has become one of the most potent symbols of the suffering caused by the attack.

Around 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and some 240 were seized as hostages.

Since then, Israel has vowed both to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages back home. It has unleashed a relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 14,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Saturday's release of 13 hostages came after some six weeks of fighting as part of a deal to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Once the scheduled four-day truce to complete the exchange is over, Israeli commanders and Hamas have both said they expect fighting to resume. The future for the hostages who remain in Gaza is unclear.

"This is the saddest joy and the happiest sadness, but our family is home," said Inbal Tzach, whose cousin Adi Shoham was visiting Be'eri, along with her children Nave, 8 and Yahel, 3 when the family was abducted.

However, with Adi's husband, Tal, still in Gaza, she said there remained a long way to go. "This is an emotional evening for the families who received their loved ones tonight. We will continue the struggle until everyone comes home."