Al Qaeda succession after al-Zawahiri's death still unclear: US official

The succession of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US raid last year, remains unclear, a US intelligence official said on Tuesday.

Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

"The question for Al Qaeda, that it has not answered for itself, is who follows (Zawahiri)," Christine Abizaid, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, said in an event organised by the Washington Institute when asked about Al Qaeda's "centre of gravity" after Zawahiri's death.

Zawahiri had been in hiding for years. Al Qaeda has not named a successor.