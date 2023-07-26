Israeli doctors strike, more army reservists balk at service in uproar over judiciary changes

Israeli doctors declared a strike on Tuesday and more army reservists have asked to halt service in a public backlash over the hard-right government's ratification of the first stage of a judicial overhaul that critics say endangers democracy.

With long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing his gravest domestic crisis, Israel's military took its first known internal disciplinary action over the protests. One reservist was fined 1,000 shekels ($270) and another given a suspended 15-day jail sentence for ignoring call-ups.

"There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters in remarks confirmed by a military spokesman.

"If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said, adding this would be "a gradual process".

The military spokesman gave no further details on the number of requests to abstain from volunteer service.

"A Black Day for Israeli Democracy," read the ad on the front of major newspapers placed by a group describing itself as hi-tech workers worried about the judiciary changes pursued by the ruling religious-nationalist coalition.

The bill curbing Supreme Court review of some state decisions passed in a stormy Knesset (parliament) on Monday after an opposition walkout. As the vote took place, protesters were out in their thousands, some scuffling with police.

Protest leaders said growing numbers of military reservists would no longer report for duty if the government pressed ahead with its plans. Former top brass have also warned that Israel's war-readiness, with Arab and Iranian adversaries spread across the Middle East, could be at risk.

Israel's enemies have convened top-level meetings to consider the turmoil and how they might capitalise on it, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in comments to Army Radio, said the military was combat-ready even though reservists wanted to "put a gun to the head of the government".