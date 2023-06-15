Israeli army blames mix-up for fatal shooting of Palestinian toddler

An Israeli soldier who killed a Palestinian toddler in a car two weeks ago thought he was shooting at gunmen, the army said on Wednesday, blaming a mix-up caused by another soldier firing in the air in violation of regulations.

Two-year-old Mohammad al-Tamimi suffered a fatal head wound in the June 1 shooting near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. His father was hit in the shoulder. The Palestinian foreign ministry demanded accountability, deeming the incident a crime.

Publishing the results of its investigation, the Israeli military repeated previous assertions that Palestinian gunmen had fired at soldiers guarding a Jewish settlement that night.