With no chance to celebrate Ramadan, Gazans gather at soup kitchens

"The children of Palestine are innocent, they need the basic necessities of life, and all this is due to the siege and the destruction of homes and all that," said Bassam al-Hilou, a resident of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

He called on human rights organisations to take action to end the siege for the "dignity" of the Palestinian people and for an end to the Israeli military campaign, which shows no sign of easing despite mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

The campaign was triggered by Hamas's Oct. 7 attack, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Children walk away from the crowded aid stations with enough food in their pots, perhaps for a few hours, until hunger sets in again.