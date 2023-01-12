Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist

Iranian state media published a video on Thursday in which British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, sentenced to death for spying, said he played a role in the 2020 assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist.

In a separate audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, Akbari said he was tortured in detention over months to confess to crimes he had not committed.

Iran sentenced the former deputy defence minister, who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship, to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Britain described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release. British officials did not immediately comment about the video clips aired by Iran's state media.