China offers emergency aid of $4.4m to earthquake-hit Syria

China will offer emergency humanitarian aid of 30 million yuan ($4.4 million) to earthquake-hit Syria, its foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

The death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has jumped to more than 9,600.

Mao said $2 million of the emergency aid would be used for cash and urgently needed relief supplies, adding that China would speed up existing food aid projects.

China has already committed to give a first tranche of 40 million yuan in emergency aid to Turkey.