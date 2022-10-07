Iranian coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

An Iranian coroner's report into the death of Mahsa Amini said she did not die due to blows to the head and limbs but from multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia, or lack of oxygen to the brain, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

The death of 22-year-old Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police has ignited more than two weeks of nationwide protests. Her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs, and has held the police responsible for her death.

The coroner's report said her death was "not caused by blow to the head and limbs". It did not say whether she had suffered any injuries.