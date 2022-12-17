Floods in Lebanon leave Syrian refugees counting their losses

Lebanon had been cholera-free since 1993, but 5,000 cases have been reported since October, highlighting the impact of a four-year-old economic crisis on health and sanitation services in the nation of about 6.5 million people.

CHARITIES OVERWHELMED

For many refugees living in Lebanon's flood-prone coastal areas, including the Hay Al-Tanak neighbourhood of Tripoli where Akiki's family lived, home is no more than a plastic sheet or tarpaulin held up by wooden poles or slung over trees.

Karim Kouwatli, a 45-year-old refugee who lived in Ouzai until his home flooded, has been living with his family under a plastic sheet on the side of a road in Beirut for more than two weeks.

"One morning we awoke to the sound of running water trickling into the camp," Kouwatli said.

"It crept up on our tent until we realised we had to move," he said, gesturing to the handful of belongings - cooking pots, clothing and blankets - that the family had been able to carry with them.

Charities are overwhelmed due to the lack of funds to provide cash assistance or temporary housing to refugees in Lebanon, said Rasha Beydoun, director of Make A Difference, an organisation that provides food to low-income households.

UNHCR helps refugees and vulnerable Lebanese access safe water during storms and floods, and provides blankets, winter jackets and solar lamps, but Mazloum said limited resources would not stretch to everyone.

"Many vulnerable families ... will struggle to cope with the winter season. No one should be left out in the cold this winter," she said.