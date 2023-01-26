The Beirut port blast: Why has there been no accountability?

Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed at least 220 people, stymieing his effort to hold members of the ruling elite accountable.

Public prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat, who rejected Judge Tarek Bitar's decision to resume the inquiry, also ordered the release of people detained in connection with the blast.

Here is a recap of how the blast happened and the obstacles that have stalled the investigation.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The blast is thought to have originated from a blaze that tore through a warehouse just after 6 pm (1600 GMT) on August 4, 2020, detonating hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

Originally bound for Mozambique aboard a Russian-leased ship, the chemicals had been at the port since 2013, when they were unloaded during an unscheduled stop to take on extra cargo.

The ship never left the port as no one claimed the shipment which was tangled in a legal dispute over unpaid port fees and ship defects.

The amount of ammonium nitrate that blew up was one fifth of the 2,754 tonnes unloaded in 2013, the FBI concluded, adding to suspicions that much of the cargo had gone missing.

The blast was so powerful it was felt 250 km (155 miles) away in Cyprus and sent a mushroom cloud over Beirut.